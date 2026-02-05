Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Industrial Investment Trust reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.10 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 11.10 crore

Net profit of Industrial Investment Trust reported to Rs 6.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 5.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 11.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs -4.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales11.10-4.18 LP OPM %77.21163.40 -PBDT8.48-6.90 LP PBT7.99-7.96 LP NP6.10-5.16 LP

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

