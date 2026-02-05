Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lloyds Engineering Works standalone net profit declines 15.29% in the December 2025 quarter

Lloyds Engineering Works standalone net profit declines 15.29% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales decline 3.38% to Rs 221.96 crore

Net profit of Lloyds Engineering Works declined 15.29% to Rs 28.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 33.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 3.38% to Rs 221.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 229.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales221.96229.72 -3 OPM %16.3717.10 -PBDT42.7446.86 -9 PBT38.0944.66 -15 NP28.5333.68 -15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Triveni Enterprises standalone net profit declines 90.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Triveni Enterprises standalone net profit declines 90.00% in the December 2025 quarter

BMW Ventures standalone net profit rises 44.84% in the December 2025 quarter

BMW Ventures standalone net profit rises 44.84% in the December 2025 quarter

Shivam Autotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 24.53 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Shivam Autotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 24.53 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Ashika Credit Capital reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Ashika Credit Capital reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Oxygenta Pharmaceutical reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.84 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Oxygenta Pharmaceutical reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.84 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySBI Q3 Result PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayDomestic Newspaper ProductionWeather TodayIndia-Russia Oil Trade President's Rule in ManipurUGC NET 2025 ResultPersonal Finance