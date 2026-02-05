Lloyds Engineering Works standalone net profit declines 15.29% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.38% to Rs 221.96 crore

Net profit of Lloyds Engineering Works declined 15.29% to Rs 28.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 33.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 3.38% to Rs 221.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 229.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.221.96229.7216.3717.1042.7446.8638.0944.6628.5333.68

