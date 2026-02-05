Lloyds Engineering Works standalone net profit declines 15.29% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 3.38% to Rs 221.96 croreNet profit of Lloyds Engineering Works declined 15.29% to Rs 28.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 33.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 3.38% to Rs 221.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 229.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales221.96229.72 -3 OPM %16.3717.10 -PBDT42.7446.86 -9 PBT38.0944.66 -15 NP28.5333.68 -15
First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 9:08 AM IST