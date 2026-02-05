Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aeonx Digital Technology reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.74 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 140.25% to Rs 15.16 crore

Net loss of Aeonx Digital Technology reported to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 140.25% to Rs 15.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales15.166.31 140 OPM %-4.623.49 -PBDT0.311.37 -77 PBT-0.151.26 PL NP-0.740.58 PL

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

