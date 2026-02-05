Quality Power Electrical Equipments consolidated net profit rises 181.42% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 291.22% to Rs 283.99 croreNet profit of Quality Power Electrical Equipments rose 181.42% to Rs 38.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 291.22% to Rs 283.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 72.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales283.9972.59 291 OPM %27.8124.00 -PBDT77.8223.88 226 PBT74.3422.85 225 NP38.9213.83 181
First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 9:06 AM IST