Quality Power Electrical Equipments consolidated net profit rises 181.42% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 291.22% to Rs 283.99 crore

Net profit of Quality Power Electrical Equipments rose 181.42% to Rs 38.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 291.22% to Rs 283.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 72.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.283.9972.5927.8124.0077.8223.8874.3422.8538.9213.83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News