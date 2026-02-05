Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quality Power Electrical Equipments consolidated net profit rises 181.42% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 291.22% to Rs 283.99 crore

Net profit of Quality Power Electrical Equipments rose 181.42% to Rs 38.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 291.22% to Rs 283.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 72.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales283.9972.59 291 OPM %27.8124.00 -PBDT77.8223.88 226 PBT74.3422.85 225 NP38.9213.83 181

Zuari Agro Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 27.23% in the December 2025 quarter

Aurionpro Solutions consolidated net profit declines 10.96% in the December 2025 quarter

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores consolidated net profit declines 15.74% in the December 2025 quarter

Orient Ceratech consolidated net profit rises 159.41% in the December 2025 quarter

Apollo Tyres consolidated net profit rises 39.52% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

