Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances standalone net profit rises 29.60% in the December 2025 quarter

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances standalone net profit rises 29.60% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 2.66% to Rs 244.58 crore

Net profit of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances rose 29.60% to Rs 10.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.66% to Rs 244.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 238.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales244.58238.24 3 OPM %8.247.24 -PBDT22.2417.05 30 PBT16.0911.53 40 NP10.778.31 30

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

