Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances standalone net profit rises 29.60% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances rose 29.60% to Rs 10.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.66% to Rs 244.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 238.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.244.58238.248.247.2422.2417.0516.0911.5310.778.31

