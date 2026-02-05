Jubilant Ingrevia consolidated net profit declines 32.40% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.61% to Rs 1039.72 crore

Net profit of Jubilant Ingrevia declined 32.40% to Rs 46.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 69.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 0.61% to Rs 1039.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1046.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1039.721046.0612.1713.22123.49135.3478.4595.5846.9069.38

