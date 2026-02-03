Dev IT gains on bagging Rs 29 lakh order from GIFT City

Dev Information Technology (Dev IT) rallied 1.01% to 32.10 after the company secured an order worth around Rs 29 lakh from Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT), an undertaking of the Government of Gujarat.

The order entails the procurement of AutoCAD licenses along with a three-year subscription for operations in the DTA area of GIFT City. The contract has been awarded on a fixed-cost basis and is to be executed over a period of approximately three years.

Dev Information Technology (Dev IT) is in the business of providing IT-enabled services, offering solutions across cloud services, digital transformation, enterprise applications, and managed IT services. Its product portfolio includes offerings such as Talligence and ByteSigner.

The company's consolidated net profit climbed 786.3% to Rs 71.88 crore on a 35% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 48.51 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

