Nifty trades above 25,750; European mrkt advance

The key equity benchmarks traded with robust gains in the afternoon trade as investors cheered the long-awaited trade agreement between India and the United States. The announcement sparked broad-based buying across sectors, enabling domestic markets to recoup losses triggered by the recent Union Budget. The Nifty traded above the 25,750 mark. All the sectoral indices traded in the green on the NSE, with metal, pharma, and auto shares gaining the most.

At 1:30 ST, the S&P BSE Sensex zoomed 2,200.62 points or 2.69% to 83,867.08. The Nifty 50 index added 683.25 points or 2.72% to 25,776.15.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE 150 MidCap Index rallied 2.71% and the S&P BSE 250 SmallCap Index jumped 2.87%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 3,264 shares rose and 899 shares fell. A total of 169 shares were unchanged.

India-US Trade Deal:

India and the United States on Monday announced a landmark trade deal following a phone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump, marking a clear thaw in bilateral ties after months of tariff-related tensions.

Under the agreement, Washington will cut tariffs on Indian goods to 18% from 25% and scrap the additional 25% penalty imposed earlier over Indias purchases of Russian crude oil. Trump said New Delhi had agreed to stop buying Russian oil and would move to reduce tariffs and non-tariff barriers on U.S. goods to zero.

The deal is seen as a major boost to trade relations between the two countries, which are targeting bilateral trade of $500 billion by 2030. Market participants expect the agreement to lift sentiment for Indian equities and the rupee, while export-oriented sectors such as textiles, apparel and seafood are likely to be key beneficiaries.

Modi welcomed the announcement, saying reduced tariffs on Made in India products would unlock immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation between the worlds two largest democracies. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal called the pact a historic turning point, saying it would open new opportunities for farmers, MSMEs, entrepreneurs and skilled workers, while accelerating Indias progress towards Viksit Bharat 2047.

Gainers & Losers:

Adani Enterprises (up 10.75%), Jio Financial Services (up 8.83%), Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (up 7.55%), Bajaj Finance (up 6.47%), and Shriram Finance (up 5.46%) were the major Nifty50 gainers.

There were no major losers on the Nifty50, with the index witnessing broad-based buying interest.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Bharat Wire Ropes rallied 6.70% after the companys standalone net profit jumped 22.58% to Rs 18.24 crore despite an 11.75% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 142.81 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

SMC Global Securities rose 1.01% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 47.82% to Rs 30.54 crore on a 12.06% rise in total income to Rs 495.53 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26.

Dhampur Sugar Mills gained 2.16% after the companys consolidated net profit climbed 75.2% to Rs 26.49 crore on 9.54% increase in revenue from operations (excluding net excise duty) to Rs 451.18 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December.

City Union Bank surged 5.89% after reporting a standalone net profit of Rs 332.16 crore, up 16.14% YoY, on the back of a 17.22% rise in total income to Rs 2,001.03 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Q3 FY25.

Transrail Lighting rallied 8.98% after the companys consolidated net profit increased 17.7% to Rs 109.74 crore on a 32.6% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,777.19 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Global Markets:

European stocks advanced on Tuesday as global markets settled following a short-lived sell-off in cryptocurrencies and precious metals.

Most Asian indices rose after the U.S. and India trade deal, sparking a sharp risk-on move across the region.

Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped nearly 3%, and the Topix rose over 2%. South Koreas Kospi surged about 5%, triggering a buy-side trading curb.

U.S. stocks climbed overnight as Wall Street kicked off the new month on a positive note, with investors looking past recent volatility in silver and bitcoin and turning their focus to the upcoming earnings slate. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.05%, the S&P 500 gained 0.54%, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.56%.

Markets are also tracking key economic signals and cues from the Federal Reserve on interest rates, even as efforts continue in Washington to avert a partial government shutdown. Data releases have been disrupted, with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics postponing the January jobs report and other labour data until federal operations resume.

