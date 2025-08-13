Agarwal Fortune India standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 87.72% to Rs 2.14 croreNet profit of Agarwal Fortune India rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 87.72% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2.141.14 88 OPM %3.74-0.88 -PBDT0.040.02 100 PBT0.030.02 50 NP0.030.02 50
