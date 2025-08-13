Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 04:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
J Kumar Infraprojects consortium bags MMRDA project of Rs 129 cr

J Kumar Infraprojects consortium bags MMRDA project of Rs 129 cr

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
J Kumar Infraprojects has received letter of acceptance for the project: Construction of Foot Over Bridge for Mumbai Metro Line4, 4A at Pant Nagar, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Vijay Garden Metro Station Package 2 from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for the total contract cost amounting to Rs. 129.04 crore for which J. Kumar Infraprojects' share is 60 % i.e. Rs. 77.42 Crore.

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

