Choksi Laboratories standalone net profit declines 7.14% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.66% to Rs 11.24 croreNet profit of Choksi Laboratories declined 7.14% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.66% to Rs 11.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales11.2410.74 5 OPM %25.8926.26 -PBDT2.312.11 9 PBT0.630.61 3 NP0.390.42 -7
