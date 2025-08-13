Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 05:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Choksi Laboratories standalone net profit declines 7.14% in the June 2025 quarter

Choksi Laboratories standalone net profit declines 7.14% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Sales rise 4.66% to Rs 11.24 crore

Net profit of Choksi Laboratories declined 7.14% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.66% to Rs 11.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales11.2410.74 5 OPM %25.8926.26 -PBDT2.312.11 9 PBT0.630.61 3 NP0.390.42 -7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

