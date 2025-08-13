Agribio Spirits consolidated net profit rises 55.56% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1214.29% to Rs 7.36 croreNet profit of Agribio Spirits rose 55.56% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1214.29% to Rs 7.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales7.360.56 1214 OPM %-1.09-25.00 -PBDT1.130.68 66 PBT1.120.66 70 NP0.980.63 56
