Campus Activewear standalone net profit declines 12.53% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.21% to Rs 343.27 croreNet profit of Campus Activewear declined 12.53% to Rs 22.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 25.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.21% to Rs 343.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 339.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales343.27339.16 1 OPM %14.3515.26 -PBDT50.5050.33 0 PBT30.3834.09 -11 NP22.2025.38 -13
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content