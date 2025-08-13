ITI reports consolidated net loss of Rs 63.61 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.23% to Rs 498.01 croreNet Loss of ITI reported to Rs 63.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 91.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 4.23% to Rs 498.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 519.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales498.01519.98 -4 OPM %-1.53-2.47 -PBDT-45.45-50.96 11 PBT-60.00-64.84 7 NP-63.61-91.31 30
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content