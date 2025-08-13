Surya Roshni consolidated net profit declines 63.62% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.25% to Rs 1604.52 croreNet profit of Surya Roshni declined 63.62% to Rs 33.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 92.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 15.25% to Rs 1604.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1893.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1604.521893.19 -15 OPM %4.357.97 -PBDT77.45153.64 -50 PBT45.67123.26 -63 NP33.6392.45 -64
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content