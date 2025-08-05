Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ajanta Pharma Ltd down for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Ajanta Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 2634.4, down 0.07% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 32.24% in last one year as compared to a 2.63% rally in NIFTY and a 1.59% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

Ajanta Pharma Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2634.4, down 0.07% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 24624.55. The Sensex is at 80672.42, down 0.43%.Ajanta Pharma Ltd has lost around 0.86% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Ajanta Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22153.8, down 1.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24965 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.56 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The PE of the stock is 35.21 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

