Ajanta Pharma Ltd gains for third straight session

Ajanta Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 2993.7, up 1.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 16.43% in last one year as compared to a 6.52% jump in NIFTY and a 12.16% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Ajanta Pharma Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2993.7, up 1.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 23373.6. The Sensex is at 74232.49, down 0.17%. Ajanta Pharma Ltd has slipped around 3.31% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Ajanta Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24177.95, up 0.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 69614 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.65 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 38.9 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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