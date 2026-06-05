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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indraprastha Gas Ltd rises for third straight session

Indraprastha Gas Ltd rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Jun 05 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

Indraprastha Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 164.91, up 1.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 21.7% in last one year as compared to a 6.52% jump in NIFTY and a 12.34% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 164.91, up 1.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 23373.6. The Sensex is at 74232.49, down 0.17%. Indraprastha Gas Ltd has slipped around 2.68% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indraprastha Gas Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40445.75, down 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 48.08 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 16.64 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: Jun 05 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

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