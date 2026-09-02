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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AKI India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

AKI India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Sep 02 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

ICDS Ltd, Sri KPR Industries Ltd, Tijaria Polypipes Ltd and Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 September 2026.

ICDS Ltd, Sri KPR Industries Ltd, Tijaria Polypipes Ltd and Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 September 2026.

AKI India Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 5.52 at 02-Sep-2026 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22572 shares in the past one month.

 

ICDS Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 57.91. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6345 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 344 shares in the past one month.

Sri KPR Industries Ltd surged 19.98% to Rs 29.13. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 23870 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2116 shares in the past one month.

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Tijaria Polypipes Ltd added 19.91% to Rs 7.77. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 38329 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22906 shares in the past one month.

Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd spurt 12.50% to Rs 892. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8165 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Sep 02 2026 | 1:16 PM IST