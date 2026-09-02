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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IFCI Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

IFCI Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Sep 02 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

India Glycols Ltd, Coal India Ltd, Raymond Ltd and Redington Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 September 2026.

India Glycols Ltd, Coal India Ltd, Raymond Ltd and Redington Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 September 2026.

IFCI Ltd soared 8.12% to Rs 94.39 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 127.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22.94 lakh shares in the past one month.

India Glycols Ltd spiked 4.98% to Rs 241.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13291 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17844 shares in the past one month.

 

Coal India Ltd surged 4.19% to Rs 419.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 27.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21.78 lakh shares in the past one month.

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Raymond Ltd jumped 4.08% to Rs 661. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 65498 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30686 shares in the past one month.

Redington Ltd rose 3.94% to Rs 363.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Sep 02 2026 | 1:16 PM IST