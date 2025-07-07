Monday, July 07, 2025 | 03:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Carysil Ltd, Sharda Cropchem Ltd, Dreamfolks Services Ltd and Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 July 2025.

Carysil Ltd, Sharda Cropchem Ltd, Dreamfolks Services Ltd and Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 July 2025.

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd tumbled 7.75% to Rs 110.7 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 235 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 626 shares in the past one month.

 

Carysil Ltd lost 6.74% to Rs 829.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 29629 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11991 shares in the past one month.

Sharda Cropchem Ltd crashed 6.40% to Rs 859.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 52033 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26215 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex trade range-bound; SMIDs dip; FMCG outperforms; Reliance up 1%

Rahul Gandhi

Rahul questions BJP's silence on F&O manipulation, says making rich richer

Supreme Court, SC

Bihar voter verification row reaches Supreme Court, hearing on July 10

Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Sebi to upgrade surveillance against derivatives manipulation: Chairman

ipo market listing share market

Smartworks Coworking IPO opens on July 10; here's all you need to know

Dreamfolks Services Ltd corrected 6.16% to Rs 179.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 88955 shares in the past one month.

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd pared 6.07% to Rs 216. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 27 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 452 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

TFCI hits record high as board to mull stock split proposal on 10 July

TFCI hits record high as board to mull stock split proposal on 10 July

Nifty below 25,450; IT shares decline

Nifty below 25,450; IT shares decline

Desco Infratech gains after bagging Rs 4-cr order from Indraprastha Gas

Desco Infratech gains after bagging Rs 4-cr order from Indraprastha Gas

Volumes spurt at Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd counter

J&K Bank records 11% YoY growth in gross advances in Q4 FY25

J&K Bank records 11% YoY growth in gross advances in Q4 FY25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayTravel Food Services IPOCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEHP omniBook 5 PriceAP EAMCET Counselling 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon