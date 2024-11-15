Algoquant Fintech standalone net profit rises 167.44% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 96.84% to Rs 21.77 croreNet profit of Algoquant Fintech rose 167.44% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 96.84% to Rs 21.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales21.7711.06 97 OPM %12.9512.66 -PBDT2.300.46 400 PBT1.620.30 440 NP1.150.43 167
