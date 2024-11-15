SRM Contractors consolidated net profit declines 19.64% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.70% to Rs 95.25 croreNet profit of SRM Contractors declined 19.64% to Rs 10.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 11.70% to Rs 95.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 107.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales95.25107.87 -12 OPM %15.9413.41 -PBDT16.4119.01 -14 PBT13.7616.99 -19 NP10.3512.88 -20
