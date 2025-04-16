Alipurduar Transmission standalone net profit rises 16.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.48% to Rs 40.15 croreNet profit of Alipurduar Transmission rose 16.74% to Rs 12.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.48% to Rs 40.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 13.59% to Rs 47.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 42.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.34% to Rs 156.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 154.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales40.1538.43 4 156.51154.44 1 OPM %92.3594.46 -93.9293.40 - PBDT24.8422.09 12 94.2586.63 9 PBT17.4114.60 19 64.1356.53 13 NP12.7610.93 17 47.7342.02 14
