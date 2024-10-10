Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alkem Laboratories inks licensing agreement with Sonnet

Alkem Laboratories inks licensing agreement with Sonnet

Image

Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 6:50 PM IST

Alkem Laboratories has entered into a licensing agreement with US-based Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc (Sonnet) to develop, manufacture and commercialise the drug candidate SON-080 for the treatment of diabetic peripheral neuropathy in India.

SON-080 is Sonnet's proprietary version of atexakin alfa. It has shown encouraging data in phase 1b clinical trial. The drug candidate was demonstrated to be well-tolerated and the pain and quality of life survey results suggested a potential for rapid improvement of peripheral neuropathy symptoms and post-dosing durability, compared to placebo controls.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Under the licensing agreement, Alkem will carry out the clinical development of SON-080 in India with support from Sonnet and enable global and India regulatory filings. Alkem has exclusive rights to develop, manufacture and commercialise the drug in India.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

construction, Economy, Building

Top eight listed developers pare debt by 54% in Q1 FY25, says report

Rafael Nadal retirement

Nadal announces retirement from professional tennis at end of season

Ratan, Ratan Tata Funeral, NCPA lawn, Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata LIVE updates: Ratan Tata's mortal remains being taken to Worli for final rites

Vinod Janardhan, Navneeth Mohan and Deepak Choudhary

BEW Launches as India's Premier B2B Events and Exhibitions IP Company

Modi, Narendra Modi, Ratan Tata

When 'CM Modi' brought Nano to Gujarat with a 1 word SMS to Ratan Tata

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 6:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata Death LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon