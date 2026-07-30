Alkem Laboratories Ltd gains for third straight session

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 5835, up 2.86% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 15.98% in last one year as compared to a 1.89% slide in NIFTY and a 15.99% slide in the Nifty Pharma index.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5835, up 2.86% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 24301.05. The Sensex is at 77813.16, up 0.2%. Alkem Laboratories Ltd has gained around 4.8% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Alkem Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26373.35, up 0.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.47 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5850, up 2.7% on the day. Alkem Laboratories Ltd is up 15.98% in last one year as compared to a 1.89% slide in NIFTY and a 15.99% slide in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 29.45 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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