Tech Mahindra Ltd spurts 2.22%, up for five straight sessions

Tech Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 1680.7, up 2.22% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 14.83% in last one year as compared to a 1.86% fall in NIFTY and a 10.53% fall in the Nifty IT.

Tech Mahindra Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1680.7, up 2.22% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 24308.35. The Sensex is at 77816.27, up 0.21%. Tech Mahindra Ltd has added around 23.38% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tech Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has added around 22.57% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31123.1, up 1.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 27.4 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1675.6, up 1.99% on the day. Tech Mahindra Ltd is up 14.83% in last one year as compared to a 1.86% fall in NIFTY and a 10.53% fall in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 40.35 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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