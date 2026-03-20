All Time Plastics faces operational challenges due to ongoing geopolitical situation

All Time Plastics announced that the company is currently experiencing operational challenges arising from external factors beyond its control.

The company said, "At the outset, we would like to inform that, in view of the ongoing geopolitical situation and supply-related concerns, the Government of India, under the Essential Commodities Act, has directed domestic producers to prioritise the manufacture of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) over petrochemicals. This, coupled with disruptions in global shipping and logistics channels arising from the conflict in the West Asia region, has resulted in delays in inbound raw material shipments, increase in freight costs and reduced visibility on delivery timelines, despite suppliers continuing to operate and maintain production levels.

While the Company continues to witness healthy demand for its products, including export demand in certain markets, the current disruption has impacted the availability and timing of raw materials, resulting in delays in execution of certain customer orders and in some cases, deferment of confirmed orders, thereby potentially leading to spillover of sales from the current period to subsequent periods. The Company is also experiencing elevated raw material prices, which may exert pressure on margins in the near term, particularly in cases where pricing discussions with customers are ongoing.

The Company is foreseeing an ease in raw material supply in the ensuing weeks, based on current industry inputs and emerging supply-side indications. However, the situation remains fluid and evolving and there can be no assurance regarding the timing or extent of such improvement.

The Company is closely monitoring developments while taking necessary steps to mitigate the impact to the extent possible, including evaluating alternate sourcing arrangements, optimising inventory and production planning and engaging with customers on delivery schedules and pricing adjustments, wherever required."

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