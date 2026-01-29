Alldigi Tech consolidated net profit rises 4.62% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.48% to Rs 152.68 crore

Net profit of Alldigi Tech rose 4.62% to Rs 20.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.48% to Rs 152.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 139.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.152.68139.4630.0523.2646.2235.0531.8224.4720.8419.92

