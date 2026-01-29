Sundaram Clayton reports consolidated net loss of Rs 51.92 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.33% to Rs 501.11 crore

Net Loss of Sundaram Clayton reported to Rs 51.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 44.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 5.33% to Rs 501.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 529.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.501.11529.357.147.1212.1714.26-37.06-31.05-51.92-44.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News