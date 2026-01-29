Sundaram Clayton reports consolidated net loss of Rs 51.92 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 5.33% to Rs 501.11 croreNet Loss of Sundaram Clayton reported to Rs 51.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 44.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 5.33% to Rs 501.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 529.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales501.11529.35 -5 OPM %7.147.12 -PBDT12.1714.26 -15 PBT-37.06-31.05 -19 NP-51.92-44.15 -18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 2:17 PM IST