Indian Energy Exchange consolidated net profit rises 11.02% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Indian Energy Exchange rose 11.02% to Rs 119.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 107.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.31% to Rs 145.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 132.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.145.67132.0583.7085.66162.98144.86156.94139.45119.11107.29

