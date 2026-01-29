Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 02:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indian Energy Exchange consolidated net profit rises 11.02% in the December 2025 quarter

Indian Energy Exchange consolidated net profit rises 11.02% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

Sales rise 10.31% to Rs 145.67 crore

Net profit of Indian Energy Exchange rose 11.02% to Rs 119.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 107.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.31% to Rs 145.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 132.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales145.67132.05 10 OPM %83.7085.66 -PBDT162.98144.86 13 PBT156.94139.45 13 NP119.11107.29 11

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

