Gujarat Intrux standalone net profit rises 38.38% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Gujarat Intrux rose 38.38% to Rs 3.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 24.32% to Rs 20.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 16.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.20.4516.4524.2122.075.243.984.843.643.752.71

