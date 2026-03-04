Allied Blenders' board nod to acquire 50% stake in Kion Blenders

Allied Blenders and Distillers announced that its board has approved to enter into shareholders' agreement with Kion Blenders Industries to acquire a 50% stake from the existing shareholders.

Kion Blenders Industries engaged in the business of refining, distilling, rectifying, fermenting, purifying, compounding, blending, bottling, packaging, storing, distributing, importing, exporting, marketing, and trading in Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA), ethanol, industrial alcohol, potable alcohol, rectified spirit, and all other forms of alcohol and alcohol-based products.

The proposed acquisition aligns with the companys growth strategy and aims to enhance distillation capacity across key markets. The project is expected to improve margins and strengthen supply security through the establishment of a 200 KLPD dual-mode distillery at Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh. The facility will produce ENA/Ethyl Alcohol and Ethanol and involves a planned investment of approximately Rs 300 crore.

The company would invest an amount not exceeding Rs 45 crore in Kion, in tranches, including primary investment of Rs 50,000 for a stake of upto 50% (5,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each). The initial acquisition would be completed by June, 2026 and distillery is expected to be commissioned by Q4FY28, subject to all regulatory approvals.

Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABD) is engaged in the manufacturing, procurement, and sale of alcoholic beverages.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 10.91% to Rs 63.74 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 57.47 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) increased by 2.98% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,002.98 crore in Q3 FY26.

The counter declined 2.50% to Rs 458.95 on the BSE.

