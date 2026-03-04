Cyient appoints Prabhakar Atla as COO

Also appoints Shrinivas Kulkarni as CFO

Cyient announced key leadership transitions reinforcing its long-term growth strategy and operational excellence agenda within its core business. Effective 01 April 2026, Prabhakar Atla shall assume the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO), and Shrinivas Kulkarni has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Prabhakar Atla, currently Chief Financial Officer, will transition into the role of Chief Operating Officer. A Cyient veteran with more than two decades of leadership, Prabhakar has played a pivotal role in strengthening the company's strategic direction, and business resilience. As COO, he will be responsible for scaling next generation delivery models, developing future ready talent, and enriching client experience through effective operating models. His focus will be on improving execution agility, driving operational scalability, and achieving excellence in customer-centric delivery.

Shrinivas Kulkarni, who most recently was the CFO of Cyient DLM, will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer of Cyient. Shrinivas has led multiple initiatives in the Cyient group over the last decade driving financial discipline, operational efficiency, improved cash conversion, and margin expansion. In his new role, he will be responsible for guiding Cyient's global financial strategy, managing investor relations, and overseeing business finance to support competitiveness and industry-leading profitability.

