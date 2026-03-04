TVS Motor Company Feb sales jump 31% to 5.29 lakh units

TVS Motor Company (TVSM), a global leader in the two and three-wheeler segments, recorded monthly sales of 529,308 units in February 2026 with a growth of 31% as against 403,976 units in February 2025.

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 30% with sales increasing from 391,889 units in February 2025 to 507,862 units in February 2026. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 32% with sales increasing from 276,072 units in February 2025 to 365,471 units in February 2026.

Motorcycle registered a growth of 25% with sales increasing from 192,960 units in February 2025 to 241,282 units in February 2026. Scooter registered a growth of 34% with sales increasing from 164,415 units in February 2025 to 219,895 units in February 2026.

EV registered a growth of 60% with sales increasing from 24,017 units in February 2025 to 38,386 units in February 2026.

The Company's total exports registered a growth of 27% with sales increasing from 124,993 units in February 2025 to 158,268 units in February 2026. Two-wheeler exports grew by 23% with sales increasing from 115,817 units in February 2025 to 142,391 units in February 2026.

Three-wheeler registered a growth of 77% with sales increasing from 12,087 units in February 2025 to 21,446 units in February 2026.

