TVS Motor Company Feb sales jump 31% to 5.29 lakh units

TVS Motor Company Feb sales jump 31% to 5.29 lakh units

Last Updated : Mar 04 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
TVS Motor Company (TVSM), a global leader in the two and three-wheeler segments, recorded monthly sales of 529,308 units in February 2026 with a growth of 31% as against 403,976 units in February 2025.

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 30% with sales increasing from 391,889 units in February 2025 to 507,862 units in February 2026. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 32% with sales increasing from 276,072 units in February 2025 to 365,471 units in February 2026.

Motorcycle registered a growth of 25% with sales increasing from 192,960 units in February 2025 to 241,282 units in February 2026. Scooter registered a growth of 34% with sales increasing from 164,415 units in February 2025 to 219,895 units in February 2026.

 

EV registered a growth of 60% with sales increasing from 24,017 units in February 2025 to 38,386 units in February 2026.

The Company's total exports registered a growth of 27% with sales increasing from 124,993 units in February 2025 to 158,268 units in February 2026. Two-wheeler exports grew by 23% with sales increasing from 115,817 units in February 2025 to 142,391 units in February 2026.

Three-wheeler registered a growth of 77% with sales increasing from 12,087 units in February 2025 to 21,446 units in February 2026.

Cyient appoints Prabhakar Atla as COO

Glenmark receives USFDA approval for Fluticasone Propionate Inhalation Aerosol USP, 44 mcg

Godrej Properties wins bid for prime land parcel along EM Bypass, Kolkata

Hindustan Aeronautics inks Rs 5,083 cr defence contracts with Ministry of Defence

Eicher Motors motorcycle sales exceed 1 lakh units in Feb'26

First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

