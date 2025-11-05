Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fusion Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 22.14 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Fusion Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 22.14 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales decline 42.04% to Rs 400.82 crore

Net Loss of Fusion Finance reported to Rs 22.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 305.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 42.04% to Rs 400.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 691.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales400.82691.55 -42 OPM %20.65-27.79 -PBDT-19.65-407.36 95 PBT-22.14-410.21 95 NP-22.14-305.04 93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tata Realty & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.53 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Tata Realty & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.53 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Nuvama Wealth Management standalone net profit declines 85.37% in the September 2025 quarter

Nuvama Wealth Management standalone net profit declines 85.37% in the September 2025 quarter

Arman Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Arman Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2025 quarter

SNL Bearings standalone net profit rises 14.01% in the September 2025 quarter

SNL Bearings standalone net profit rises 14.01% in the September 2025 quarter

Bijoy Hans reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.31 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Bijoy Hans reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.31 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayMorgan Stanley India Market OutlookBilaspur Train AccidentGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateQ2 Results TodayLenskart IPO GMPBihar Elections Phase 1School Holiday TomorrowUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon