Ion Exchange (India) consolidated net profit declines 2.77% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.88% to Rs 733.94 croreNet profit of Ion Exchange (India) declined 2.77% to Rs 49.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 50.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.88% to Rs 733.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 644.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales733.94644.47 14 OPM %9.3310.60 -PBDT80.0379.21 1 PBT67.8668.32 -1 NP49.5350.94 -3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content