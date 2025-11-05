Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ion Exchange (India) consolidated net profit declines 2.77% in the September 2025 quarter

Ion Exchange (India) consolidated net profit declines 2.77% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales rise 13.88% to Rs 733.94 crore

Net profit of Ion Exchange (India) declined 2.77% to Rs 49.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 50.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.88% to Rs 733.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 644.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales733.94644.47 14 OPM %9.3310.60 -PBDT80.0379.21 1 PBT67.8668.32 -1 NP49.5350.94 -3

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

