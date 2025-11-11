Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 06:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Almondz Global Securities consolidated net profit rises 37.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.82% to Rs 33.73 crore

Net profit of Almondz Global Securities rose 37.36% to Rs 3.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.82% to Rs 33.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 34.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales33.7334.01 -1 OPM %15.2411.35 -PBDT5.824.12 41 PBT4.423.06 44 NP3.642.65 37

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

