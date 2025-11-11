Aeonx Digital Technology consolidated net profit declines 72.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.70% to Rs 10.64 croreNet profit of Aeonx Digital Technology declined 72.66% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.70% to Rs 10.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales10.6410.26 4 OPM %-1.227.89 -PBDT0.991.99 -50 PBT0.551.83 -70 NP0.351.28 -73
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content