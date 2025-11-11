Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 06:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 56.50% in the September 2025 quarter

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 56.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Sales rise 7.95% to Rs 567.53 crore

Net profit of IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals rose 56.50% to Rs 29.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.95% to Rs 567.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 525.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales567.53525.75 8 OPM %10.067.91 -PBDT60.4843.88 38 PBT40.4925.94 56 NP29.9719.15 57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Godrej Industries consolidated net profit declines 15.70% in the September 2025 quarter

Godrej Industries consolidated net profit declines 15.70% in the September 2025 quarter

Finolex Cables consolidated net profit rises 37.96% in the September 2025 quarter

Finolex Cables consolidated net profit rises 37.96% in the September 2025 quarter

Manba Finance standalone net profit declines 2.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Manba Finance standalone net profit declines 2.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Alacrity Securities standalone net profit rises 1.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Alacrity Securities standalone net profit rises 1.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Shiv Kamal Impex reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Shiv Kamal Impex reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRed Fort BlastBihar Election Phase 2 Voting LIVEStocks to watch todayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateGold-Silver Rate TodayOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon