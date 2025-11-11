IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 56.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.95% to Rs 567.53 croreNet profit of IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals rose 56.50% to Rs 29.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.95% to Rs 567.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 525.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales567.53525.75 8 OPM %10.067.91 -PBDT60.4843.88 38 PBT40.4925.94 56 NP29.9719.15 57
