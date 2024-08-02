Business Standard
Geekay Wires standalone net profit rises 20.55% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Sales decline 0.65% to Rs 97.16 crore
Net profit of Geekay Wires rose 20.55% to Rs 10.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.65% to Rs 97.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 97.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales97.1697.80 -1 OPM %8.7911.06 -PBDT15.1113.05 16 PBT13.5011.81 14 NP10.038.32 21
First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 1:01 PM IST

