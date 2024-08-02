Geekay Wires standalone net profit rises 20.55% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.65% to Rs 97.16 crore

Net profit of Geekay Wires rose 20.55% to Rs 10.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.65% to Rs 97.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 97.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.97.1697.808.7911.0615.1113.0513.5011.8110.038.32