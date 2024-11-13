Business Standard
Mallcom (India) consolidated net profit rises 10.38% in the September 2024 quarter

Mallcom (India) consolidated net profit rises 10.38% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 1:06 PM IST

Sales rise 19.17% to Rs 129.08 crore

Net profit of Mallcom (India) rose 10.38% to Rs 10.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.17% to Rs 129.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 108.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales129.08108.32 19 OPM %12.2814.22 -PBDT16.8615.41 9 PBT14.5412.43 17 NP10.109.15 10

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 12:45 PM IST

