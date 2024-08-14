Alphalogic Techsys consolidated net profit rises 82.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 153.35% to Rs 23.84 crore

Net profit of Alphalogic Techsys rose 82.86% to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 153.35% to Rs 23.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.23.849.417.389.252.321.002.290.971.280.70