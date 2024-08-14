Rudrabhishek Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 16.19% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.02% to Rs 19.13 crore

Net profit of Rudrabhishek Enterprises declined 16.19% to Rs 2.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.02% to Rs 19.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.19.1318.3927.2324.904.954.654.624.302.643.15