Rudrabhishek Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 16.19% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.02% to Rs 19.13 croreNet profit of Rudrabhishek Enterprises declined 16.19% to Rs 2.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.02% to Rs 19.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales19.1318.39 4 OPM %27.2324.90 -PBDT4.954.65 6 PBT4.624.30 7 NP2.643.15 -16
