BF Investment consolidated net profit rises 224.35% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.19% to Rs 7.72 crore

Net profit of BF Investment rose 224.35% to Rs 182.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 56.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 32.19% to Rs 7.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.