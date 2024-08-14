BF Investment consolidated net profit rises 224.35% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.19% to Rs 7.72 croreNet profit of BF Investment rose 224.35% to Rs 182.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 56.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 32.19% to Rs 7.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales7.725.84 32 OPM %92.2385.62 -PBDT242.7675.24 223 PBT242.6575.11 223 NP182.6156.30 224
