Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit declines 36.43% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 76.36% to Rs 6013.60 croreNet profit of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust declined 36.43% to Rs 219.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 345.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 76.36% to Rs 6013.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3409.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales6013.603409.90 76 OPM %42.3436.34 -PBDT1480.40784.40 89 PBT267.70336.10 -20 NP219.70345.60 -36
