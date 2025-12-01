Monday, December 01, 2025 | 07:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Amber announced acquisition of majority stake in Shogini Technoarts

Amber announced acquisition of majority stake in Shogini Technoarts

Image

Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Amber Enterprises India announced that its material subsidiary, IL JIN Electronics (India) has acquired 80% stake in Shogini Technoarts on 01 December 2025 for a total purchase consideration of Rs 506 crore.

Consequently, Shogini has become a subsidiary of IL JIN and a step-down subsidiary of Amber Enterprises India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

USFDA accepts Wockharts' first-in-class antibiotic Zaynich NDA

USFDA accepts Wockharts' first-in-class antibiotic Zaynich NDA

HSCL announces its first-ever coal tar pitch shipment from New Mangalore Port to the Middle East

HSCL announces its first-ever coal tar pitch shipment from New Mangalore Port to the Middle East

Escorts Kubota tractors sales jump 18% in Nov'25

Escorts Kubota tractors sales jump 18% in Nov'25

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care announces change in senior management

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care announces change in senior management

Mahindra & Mahindra records 57% growth in trucks and buses biz in Nov'25

Mahindra & Mahindra records 57% growth in trucks and buses biz in Nov'25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament Winter Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayNothingOS 4 New FeatureThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamWorld AIDS DAY 2025 ThemePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon