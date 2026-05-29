Amines & Plasticizers gains after strong Q4 performance

Amines & Plasticizers added 2.26% to Rs 198.70 after the company reported 19.8% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 15.35 crore despite a 6.4% fall in revenue to Rs 155.14 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

Total operating expenditure declined by 9.1% to Rs 131.69 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. Interest outgot for the period under review was Rs 1.68 crore, down 34.6% YoY.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 20.61 crore, up by 20% from Rs 17.17 crore in Q4 FY25.

For FY26, Amines & Plasticizers has recorded net profit and revenue of Rs 36.53 crore (down 10.9% YoY) and Rs 571.03 crore (down 13.6% YoY), respectively.

Amines & Plasticizers is a pioneer and one of the largest producers of ethanolamines, morpholine, alkyl morpholine and gas treating solvents in India. It is a global supplier of organic chemicals, which find application across various industries.

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