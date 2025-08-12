India Cements Capital consolidated net profit declines 48.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.97% to Rs 1.42 croreNet profit of India Cements Capital declined 48.57% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 14.97% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.421.67 -15 OPM %12.6823.95 -PBDT0.270.48 -44 PBT0.250.47 -47 NP0.180.35 -49
