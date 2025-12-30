Amit Shah in Bengal as BJP steps up 2026 poll strategy

The discussions will centre on poll preparedness, booth-level planning, and coordination within the party. Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh said Shahs leadership has played a major role in expanding the BJP's presence in the state and energising party workers ahead of the crucial polls.
According to media reports, the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections are likely to be held in fewer phases than the previous two polls. A preliminary call is expected at a key meeting of the Election Commission of India on January 5.
For context, the 2021 Assembly elections were conducted in eight phases, while the 2016 polls were spread over six phases, with the first phase held across two days.
