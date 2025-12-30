Tuesday, December 30, 2025 | 10:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Amit Shah in Bengal as BJP steps up 2026 poll strategy

Amit Shah in Bengal as BJP steps up 2026 poll strategy

Image

Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is in West Bengal for a two-day visit to step up the BJPs organisational push ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. He will hold key strategy meetings with party leaders, starting with a session in Bidhannagar on December 30.

The discussions will centre on poll preparedness, booth-level planning, and coordination within the party. Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh said Shahs leadership has played a major role in expanding the BJP's presence in the state and energising party workers ahead of the crucial polls.

According to media reports, the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections are likely to be held in fewer phases than the previous two polls. A preliminary call is expected at a key meeting of the Election Commission of India on January 5.

 

For context, the 2021 Assembly elections were conducted in eight phases, while the 2016 polls were spread over six phases, with the first phase held across two days.

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

